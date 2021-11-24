CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $6,646.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000671 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00014823 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,726,035 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

