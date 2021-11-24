Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Update

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 172,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Clene by 7,045.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLNN opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Clene has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

