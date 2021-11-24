ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $58.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.97. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

CLIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

