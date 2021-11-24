Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Sells $54,937.66 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CLH traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.99. 150,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,509. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after buying an additional 683,897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,181,000 after buying an additional 354,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,563,000 after buying an additional 205,501 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 157.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,996,000 after buying an additional 182,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 138,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.