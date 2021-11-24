Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Sells $54,937.66 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CLH traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.99. 150,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,509. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
