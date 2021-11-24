Citigroup Increases Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $89.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.63% from the company’s previous close.

BERY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE BERY opened at $65.62 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,594 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,393,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,125,000 after acquiring an additional 641,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,545,000 after acquiring an additional 587,715 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

