CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CITIC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.30 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get CITIC alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

CITIC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.