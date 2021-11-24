Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 478 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,145,000 after buying an additional 4,533,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after buying an additional 741,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,096,000 after buying an additional 242,361 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,640,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,633,000 after buying an additional 709,618 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,162,000 after buying an additional 202,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,981. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLAY opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

RLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

