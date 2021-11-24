Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,678 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thimble Point Acquisition were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $5,175,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,488,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,223,000.

OTCMKTS THMAU opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

