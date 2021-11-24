Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.7% during the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $274,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 66,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 135,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $233.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

