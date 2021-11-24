Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,657 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

CSCO traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 219,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,946,666. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.24. The company has a market cap of $234.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

