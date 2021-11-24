CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 161.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 33.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 44.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

MCD stock opened at $255.65 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.20%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.