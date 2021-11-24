CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ICON Public by 106.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

Several analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.17.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $273.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ICON Public Limited has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $301.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.70.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

