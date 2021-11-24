CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,176 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $53,301,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,659,592.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,826,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514,945 shares of company stock valued at $809,165,765 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $145.81 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.