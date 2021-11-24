CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.54 Million Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,607 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 101.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

