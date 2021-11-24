CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 128,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 214.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.98. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.90 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

