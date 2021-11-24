CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 4,622 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 243,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,613,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,594,000 after purchasing an additional 548,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Carrier Global by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,558,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,734,000 after buying an additional 158,101 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Carrier Global stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

