China Renaissance Securities Downgrades Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) to Hold

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s current price.

FTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

FTCH opened at $34.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.15. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

