Chimpion (BNANA) Market Cap Hits $117.34 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for about $3.70 or 0.00006417 BTC on major exchanges. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $117.34 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00238245 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00087851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

