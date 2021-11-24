CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes $1.28 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.56.

PANW stock opened at $533.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.77 and a 52-week high of $559.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $498.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,176,363. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

