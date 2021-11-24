CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases New Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,930 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $220.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.95 and its 200 day moving average is $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $230.03.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.27.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

