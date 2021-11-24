CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 199 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,601 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after purchasing an additional 659,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after purchasing an additional 361,739 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after purchasing an additional 261,308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 62.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,087 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 231,229 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,551,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 149,235 shares during the period.

NYSE BUD opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.61.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

