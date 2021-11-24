CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 1,325 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Amundi bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,759,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,810,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,863,000 after buying an additional 1,382,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $87.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

