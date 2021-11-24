CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $955,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in American Tower by 59.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $262.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

