CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

LOW stock opened at $251.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The company has a market capitalization of $174.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

