CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 6,900 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXAS opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.71. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $81.18 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

