Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Chevron stock opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.83 and a 200-day moving average of $104.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

