Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.30. Chemung Financial posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chemung Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.08. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

