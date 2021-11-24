Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Insider David Harrison Acquires 190,000 Shares

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) insider David Harrison purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.84 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$919,600.00 ($656,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.0762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC).

