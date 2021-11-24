Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Forrester Research worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $491,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,655. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FORR opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $60.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FORR shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.