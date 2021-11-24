Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 681.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $656.29 million, a P/E ratio of 123.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

