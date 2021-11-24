Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 181,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 11.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter worth about $891,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

OSCR opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 515,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $9,327,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,469.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,026,458 shares of company stock worth $50,183,738.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.