Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,073 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,370 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,939,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 220,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $526.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

