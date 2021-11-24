Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading Down 6.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Century Therapeutics traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.18. 785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 181,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.