Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Down 8%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) was down 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 1,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 198,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tia L. Bush purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Kantoff purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,540.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.