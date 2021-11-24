Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited’s (NASDAQ:CNTA) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 24th

Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:CNTA) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 24th. Centessa Pharmaceuticals had issued 16,500,000 shares in its IPO on May 28th. The total size of the offering was $330,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 23,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $282,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aaron Kantoff purchased 10,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,540 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,887,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

