Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CVE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.21.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE stock opened at C$16.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.75 billion and a PE ratio of 37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.76. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.40 and a 12-month high of C$16.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.9849492 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.