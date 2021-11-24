Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,914,000 after acquiring an additional 212,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,377,000 after purchasing an additional 189,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CE. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.81.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $167.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.59.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

