Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €4.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €4.00 ($4.55) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.14) target price on Ceconomy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.36) target price on Ceconomy in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceconomy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.04 ($5.73).

Ceconomy stock opened at €5.75 ($6.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 million and a PE ratio of 11.12. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €4.32 ($4.91) and a 12 month high of €7.60 ($8.64). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.63.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

