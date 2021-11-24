CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Christina M. Corley Sells 3,400 Shares

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $195.84 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.74. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 150.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after buying an additional 892,876 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,198,000 after buying an additional 695,521 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,956,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after buying an additional 245,102 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

