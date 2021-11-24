CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 14th total of 194,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCDBF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Shares of CCDBF stock opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.