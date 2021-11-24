CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 14th total of 194,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCDBF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Shares of CCDBF stock opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

