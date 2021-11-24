Castweet Hits Market Capitalization of $118,462.34 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Castweet has a total market cap of $118,462.34 and approximately $263.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Castweet has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.00340735 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00093933 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

