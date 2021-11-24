Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.66

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) declared a dividend on Friday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.66 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CGS stock opened at GBX 374.67 ($4.90) on Wednesday. Castings has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The company has a market capitalization of £163.48 million and a PE ratio of 17.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 366.62.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Castings in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Brian J. Cooke acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £10,320 ($13,483.15).

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

