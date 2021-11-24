Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Stake Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASS opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $633.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

