Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Sells $870,100.00 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.01. The company had a trading volume of 220,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,162. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $89.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.