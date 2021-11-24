Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $427.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 65.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 334.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

