Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Michael Dennis Casey Sells 29,572 Shares of Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $3,105,947.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Dennis Casey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of Carter’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $3,197,789.58.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of Carter’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRI. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

