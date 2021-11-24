Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,330 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 21.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 908.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 290,921 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 83.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $212.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Levine bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

