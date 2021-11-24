Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,055 Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,428 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of PHT opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

