Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

