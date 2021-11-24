Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 420,827 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $15.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

